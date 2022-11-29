Fantasy Football Week 13: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind, or stay the course. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Sanders had a career performance on Sunday night, equating to an utterly monstrous fantasy performance second only to Josh Jacobs' out-of-body showing in Seattle. However, only 56 percent of ESPN users enjoyed Sanders' production because he's such an inconsistent option that it's hard to rely on him as a starter in fantasy lineups. The fourth-year back is not going to have crazy numbers again in Week 13 and is facing a pretty stiff matchup in Tennessee, where the Titans boast the sixth-toughest defense against RBs in regards to fantasy output. SIT 'EM
Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jones has enjoyed a bit of a career resurgence this year in Jacksonville thanks to his budding chemistry with Trevor Lawrence. That connection showed big-time this week against the Ravens as Jones caught 11 balls for 145 yards. It's his second straight game with double-digit targets and the Jags get the pleasure of going up against the Lions' porous secondary this week. Jones is a great option for this week and seems on the cusp of breaking into WR2 territory, if not more. START 'EM
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
With Zach Wilson out of the picture everybody's stock on Gang Green is rising and Garrett Wilson is no exception. Mike White did not overthink it -- he got Wilson the ball often, targeting the rookie wideout eight times. Wilson hauled in five of those passes for 95 yards and two TDs. The vibes are good in New York and may not last for long, so this feels like a capitalize-while-you-can moment as the Jets head to Minnesota to face a Vikings defense that just got torn up by Mac Jones. START 'EM
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Thielen has been a weird fantasy option all year. He has thrived as the No. 2 option in a Kirk Cousins-led offense for years. Yet heading into Week 12, he had only broken the double-digit mark in fantasy points in four games. Those who were patient with him (only 26 percent of ESPN users, apparently) enjoyed his breakout game against the Patriots on Thanksgiving as he caught nine passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. However, this week's matchup against a tough Jets defense doesn't bode well and it's far more likely Thielen busts rather than booms for a second week in a row. SIT 'EM
Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders
Robinson and his wicked big hats ran all over the Falcons on Sunday, toting the rock 18 times for 105 yards, while adding in two catches and a TD. Robinson is quickly becoming the trusted rushing back on Ron Rivera's team. While Antonio Gibson will still be the primary receiving back, Robinson had 10 more touches this week. The rookie RB is still dependent on the team's game plan to produce but next week's game against the Giants will not be a high-scoring affair so he should be afforded the opportunity to make an impact. START 'EM