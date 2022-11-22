Fantasy Football Week 12: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind, or stay the course. And if your roster is bad enough that you just need guys who will be on the field, our weekly waiver wire column pairs well with the below reading. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Perine had three touchdowns against the Steelers, making him one of the best fantasy performers in the league this week despite the fact that less than one percent of all ESPN users started him. Is it a flash in the pan? Yes. Yes it is. Perine will still get touches because Zac Taylor loves calling screen passes specifically for him, which is pretty weird, but it wouldn't be a shock if the running back didn't score again all season. SIT 'EM
Jamal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions
Despite the fact that he leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, Williams is only started by 53 percent of ESPN users and thus he earns a spot on this list. It doesn't really matter whether D'Andre Swift is more hurt than we realize or the Lions' staff just prefers Williams. He's getting the important touches at the goal line and makes it count almost every time he touches the ball. He's worth a start, especially given Detroit shouldn't struggle all too much moving the ball against an injury-depleted Bills defense on Thanksgiving. START 'EM
Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Palmer has a legit connection with Justin Herbert, one borne out of necessity given the injuries to his fellow wideouts but one that has worked a lot. The 2021 third-round pick has recorded double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four outings now. The fact that he caught eight passes for 106 yards and a pair of TDs this week despite both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen returning is encouraging for his fantasy prospects. However, the Cardinals are decent defending wideouts and it's likely the Chargers end up running the clock out for much of the second half given Colt McCoy will probably be under center for Arizona. Point regression seems inevitable. SIT 'EM
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Reports before Sunday's game indicated the Cowboys were going to "ease" Elliott back into the flow of things. That didn't really happen. He had 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Regardless of whether or not it's smart, Dallas is hellbent on including Elliott as a key part of the game plan every week and that will not change for Thanksgiving Day's matchup with the Bears. In fact, he'll probably get more carries. Dallas' offense is rolling and Elliott should get more TD opportunities again this week, making him a legit option. START 'EM
Vikings D/ST
Here's a first for this column. A defense entry! But it must be addressed after the Vikings D/ST recorded negative eight fantasy points on the week. Absurd, and especially so for a unit that had recorded at least six fantasy points in seven of its nine games heading into Sunday. Despite getting housed by the Cowboys there is reason to believe Minnesota's defense is a legitimate starting option in Week 12 because the Vikings will be hosting the New England Patriots, who do not have a good offense in any sense. START 'EM