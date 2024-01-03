Roundup: Emilia Clarke Made MBE; David Tepper Fined By NFL; Brock Bowers Declares For NFL Draft
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 ... Inside the chaos of Japan Airlines crash in Tokyo ... Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns ... Stock futures stagnant after rough day on Wall Street ... Bob Menendez faces new accusation ... Senior Hamas leader killed in Beirut blast ... China is pressuring women to have more babies ... Emilia Clarke and mother made MBEs ... Steven Yeun won't be in Marvel's "Thunderbolts" ... Universal beat Disney for highest grossing studio in 2023 ... Brock Bowers declares for NFL draft ... Bill Belichick won't discuss his future ... Cowboys met with La'el Collins ... Canada upset, eliminated by Czechia at world juniors ... Aaron Rodgers suggested Jimmy Kimmel was on Jeffery Epstein associate list ... Kimmel fired back at Rodgers and threatened legal action ...
