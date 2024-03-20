Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez Discusses '3 Body Problem'; Jets Sign Mike Williams; Kansas Star Out Of NCAA Tournament
Donald Trump asks the Supreme Court for absolute immunity on election charges ... Trump-backed Senate candidate wins Ohio primary ... Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law ... Jair Bolsonaro indicted for falsifying vaccination status ... U.S. drops from top 20 happiest countries list ... Stock futures unchanged awaiting Fed rate decision ... See what is fueling the return of supersonic passenger flights ... Israel killed a top Hamas commander in Gaza ... Eiza Gonzalez on "3 Body Problem" ... European TV is still peaking ... "NCIS Sydney" renewed for Season 2 ... Virginia to examine system after First Four loss ... Top tackle Kadyn Proctor is headed back to Alabama ... Jets signed Mike Williams ... Browns give Jerry Jeudy a $58 million extension ... Every angle of Anthony Edwards' epic dunk on John Collins ... Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. to miss NCAA Tournament ...
The first trailer for The Acolyte has been released.
The latest trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.
The story of the making of Memento, which was released 24 years ago.
A thread of this week's best TikToks.
Green Day -- "Minority"