Is Travis Kelce Ready to Become the Next Jeff Foxworthy?
By Kyle Koster
As if he didn't already have enough going on, Travis Kelce is reportedly in talks to host a reboot of the classic Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader that would air on Amazon Prime. Variety was the first to get a whiff of this potential news.
The original series was hosted by the incomparable Jeff Foxworthy and contestants had to — get this — match wits with actual children. This new version will be celebrity focused and not have any pesky kids wandering around set to distract Kelce or whomever ends up hosting this thing with new Tik Tok dances or whatever they do.
Obviously there are T's to cross and I's to dot before this thing gets to the finish line. There's also just sliver of that old distraction song bouncing around the room.
There are some questions, according to the people familiar with discussions, about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football.
Can you imagine if the Kansas City Chiefs stumble out of the gates next year and people have to write about Kelce's lack of focus? That right there is how you spice up a three-peat. And similar takes aged so well this past season when KC looked very beatable until they weren't.
Big shoes to fill, though. Foxworthy was terrific and a fashion icon.