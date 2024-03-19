Check Out Every Angle of Anthony Edwards' Impossibly Sick Dunk On John Collins
By Liam McKeone
Last night Anthony Edwards had the dunk of the 2023-24 NBA season. In the process of leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win over the Utah Jazz, Edwards jammed all over John Collins. It was so violent both players got injured. Edwards dislocated his finger and Collins had to leave the game with a head contusion. Such a dunk is deserving of all possible angles, and we are more than happy to bring them to your attention.
Here's the classic broadcast angle with the reaction from the broadcast team, which is always a good view.
The thing about the classic broadcast angle, though, is that it doesn't really do justice to the scale of the dunk. Specifically how high Edwards got in the process of slamming it down. For that, we need an up-close slow-motion replay. Like this!
Absolutely obscene. Watching a guy get so high he can throw the ball into the net from above the rim will never, ever get old.
But that view robs us of seeing how far Edwards lept, and the slow motion doesn't always communicate how epic the collision between the players is. Fortunately, we have a video from someone sitting courtside for that. An explosion of athleticism and strength. Poetry in motion.
He jumped with one foot well behind the dotted line! And this video helps us understand just how quickly these guys can get into the air, too. They plant and are suddenly over 10 feet above the ground. As an added bonus we can see Kyle Anderson's reaction, which undoubtedly mirrors the face of everybody who's watching the dunk for the first time this morning.
As one last treat, a compilation of all the slow-motion replays from the broadcast.
This is what we mean when we talk about the beautiful game. The best athletes the world has to offer, utilizing their God-given gifts to slam it home. That's the good stuff.