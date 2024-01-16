Bucs Stop Eagles' Tush Push By Trying to Rip Off Jalen Hurts' Helmet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the impossible during their NFC Wild Card Game against the Philadelphia Eagles: they stopped the Brotherly Shove. After the Bucs were called for jumping offside on an extra point attempt, the Eagles chose to attempt a two-point conversion from the one-yard line. Philly then tried their patented Tush Push with Jalen Hurts, but the Bucs were able to stop it. All they had to do was rip off Hurts' head.
You can clearly see K.J. Britt with his fingers inside Hurts' helmet. The fact that he wasn't able to pull Hurts' helmet off is a testament to the quality of chin straps in the NFL. A slightly inferior product and that Eagles helmet would have popped off like a champagne cork.
So there you have it. You have to get physical and try to rip Jalen Hurts' head off. It's that easy to stop the most unstoppable play in all of sports. And if the NFL still intends to institute a rule to stop this play, maybe they should also address the ability of defenders to grab the bottom of a facemask.