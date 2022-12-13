Roundup: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow Dating; Chris Beard Charged With Domestic Assault; Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard arrested on assault charge ... Texas has suspended Beard without pay ... The Wall Street Journal has a new editor in chief ... Maria Taylor to lead NBC's primetime Big Ten coverage ... Dua Lipa is dating Jack Harlow ... Rich Paul has forged his own path ... FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas ... Things got quite heated on "Undisputed" ... Scott Kelly confronted Elon Musk on Twitter ... TikTok faces growing national security concerns ... Stock futures are flat awaiting key inflation report ... Jennifer Coolidge on "The White Lotus" finale ... "Minx" canceled at HBO Max ... See the full list of 2023 Golden Globe nominees ... Mike Leach remains in critical condition ... Cade Cunningham out for the season ...
