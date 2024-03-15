Serious People Should Not Take Aaron Rodgers as Vice President Seriously
Aaron Rodgers might be running for vice president is a thing that people have been saying this week. It's an utterly ridiculous thought that serious people should not be discussing seriously. It is the kind of thing that should be said around an office water cooler when there is nothing left to be said about the weather. It's the kind of statement that should be met with laughter and eye rolling while you shake your head. Both in the break room and on national television whenever sports pundits discuss it.
At least as far as the vice presidency goes. If you're discussing any of the many conspiracy theories he's researched on YouTube then you can be disgusted. But if it's Rodgers the politician, go ahead and have a laugh. The most important thing to remember here is that even if Aaron Rodgers is
"running for vice president," there's no chance he'd ever be the actual vice president. People need to stop humoring Rodgers and let him know the truth.
And it is equally hilarious and sad to see any case where people discuss it seriously. Even if it is something as innocent as an explainer in The Athletic which asks, "Can Aaron Rodgers run for U.S. VP and play for Jets?"
Training camp begins in July and runs through the end of August. The regular season begins in September. That is prime campaigning season for presidential candidates. It would be difficult for Rodgers to attend practice every day (or even most days) while also hitting the campaign trail. Once the season starts, there are more off days built in — the team typically watches film Monday, takes Tuesday off and runs walkthrough (or travels) on Saturday before a Sunday game. That would still be challenging to work around if Rodgers were a full-time player.
Yes, it would be challenging for one to be a full-time NFL player and run for vice president. In fact, the timing of election season is the only true obstacle! Which is why the New York Jets are so annoyed! Via The Daily Mail:
DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal that the Jets are 'upset' with Rodgers and say it is 'ridiculous' to think he could be campaigning and playing football at the same time.
A source said: 'Lots of the Jets coaches and players want Aaron to commit to the team and worry about winning the over a chance to be in the White House.
'Aaron and Robert aren't going to win but for Aaron to consider helping run the country over playing for the team has many with the Jets all upset because you have to pick one or the other.
The time to focus on football has arrived! Getting paid to go on ESPN and push conspiracy theories on a weekly basis is one thing. Going on podcasts to seriously discuss even more obscure conspiracy theories is another thing. But a joke run for vice president? That is too far! Focus, please!
What would it even mean for Rodgers to join Kennedy on the campaign trail? He's not doing debate prep, despite the fact that he's now the kind of person who walks around telling people to debate him wherever he goes. If Rodgers and Kennedy really went through with this farce, the extent of Rodgers' campaigning would be a few more podcast appearances during the week. Well, that and being standoffish and misleading with any NFL beat writer who dares ask him about this ridiculous endeavor during a Jets press conference.
And Rodgers is so unserious that even RFK Jr.'s donors have reservations. People so easily separated from their money are obviously the type of people who would take Aaron Rodgers seriously enough that they would find him unserious. Via Mediaite:
One source explained that donors “think it’s telling that no credible person wants to be VP,” and that the donors see his selection as “an acknowledgement of the credibility of his campaign or lack thereof.”
The source added that Rodgers “has no political experience” and Ventura “has not been in politics for nearly thirty years. Both of them are unqualified for the second highest position in the United States — Vice President. Choosing either of them would mean that Bobby is not a serious candidate."
They're so close to getting it. And yet so far. Just like Rodgers from being taken seriously by anyone who is actually serious.