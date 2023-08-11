Picture of Donald Trump Playing Basketball With Young Michael Jordan Supposedly an AI-Generated Fake
Did Donald Trump play basketball with a young Michael Jordan? No, not according to the BBC's Shayan Sardarizadeh who says the below picture is an AI-generated fake. Isn't it amazing what they can do with technology these days?
Why? Why does this exist? Who is this meant to fool and why? What kind of weird brain thought this was the kind of thing that needed to exist? And why would you ever try to pass this off as real? It boggles the mind.
On the other hand, this is a very important thing to properly classify because if this were an actual historical document, it would be a doozy. A future president helping a future NBA Hall of Famer hone his craft at such a young age? That would be major. I mean, we know what a proficient jumper Donald Trump possesses. It would certainly explain why a young Michael Jordan was able to cooly knock down the game-winner in the 1982 NCAA Championship Game.
But the hair is a dead giveaway. As you can see in this video, he had a legit head of hair in the 90's, so it must have been downright glorious back in the 70's when this picture would have had to have existed.
Nothing fake about that.