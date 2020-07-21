Anthony Scaramucci Described Donald Trump's Sports Prowess On This Day in Sports History
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 21 2020
Anthony Scaramucci was ever so briefly the White House director of communications for 10 days back in 2017. That incredible era of White House communications started three years ago today. While Donald Trump has spent most of his presidency reminding America he is unbelievably good at golf, The Mooch let the world know that the president is really a great athlete all-around.
Three years later, this remains one of the harmless masterpieces of the Trump administration. Scaramucci started his brief run by giving Trump the ultimate props. He called Trump the most competitive person he has ever met. His proof? He has thrown a spiral through a tire like cot damn John Moxon in Varsity Blues. It's been three years. We need more information about the social setting where Donald Trump threw a football through a tire. What are the Beltway journalists even working on?
And if that wasn't enough, Mooch described Trump swishing free throws at Madison Square Garden while wearing a top coat. And the perfect rule of three sports reference, "sinking three-foot putts." How did this guy only last 10 days?
After replacing Sean Spicer (in his second stint), The Mooch was replaced by Hope Hicks ,who quietly lasted 225 days before she was replaced by Bill Shine, who was replaced by Stephanie Grisham, who was replaced by... That's unclear. Maybe it's time to bring back Scaramucci.
OK, so he'll need to delete some tweets, but if Trump wants to end his first term in the most impressive fashion possible, he should bring back The Mooch.