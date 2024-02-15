Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Looks Like a 'Crazed Lunatic' Because His Eyes are 'All Round as Hell'
Donald Trump spoke to a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday. He held a rally with the state's primary taking place on February 24, which will feature another battle against Nikki Haley. He touched upon many of his favorite topics, like Russia and NATO. Trump also took the opportunity to maybe start a new conspiracy about Joe Biden getting plastic surgery because he looked like a crazed lunatic on television (apparently). Trump's reasoning? Biden's eyes are round, bro. Super round eyes. What more do you need to hear?
"Did you see this guy on television today? I mean, he's like a crazed lunatic. Round eyes... The eyes are all round as hell, but I know he didn't have any plastic surgery, I know. The eyes are round."
Round eyes. You don't even know. Most people have eyes, but Crooked Joe's eyes are round as hell. And he's right. You could get lost in those perfectly circular peepers.
In addition to commenting on President Biden's eye shape, Trump also explained why he intentionally flubs names and then bragged about protecting the Second Amendment hours after another mass shooting.