Donald Trump Still Watching 'Fox & Friends', Takes Shot at Steve Doocy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley
Donald Trump is famous for many things, but one of the most amusing things is that he spent most of his mornings as President sitting around watching Fox & Friends, which he would often live-tweet. He's no longer living in the White House and he's no longer on Twitter, but he's still a loyal viewer of Fox & Friends. This morning he took to Truth Social to complain about how unfairly they were treating him on the show, specifically calling out co-host Steve Doocy.
"So funny to watch Steve Doocy of Fox & Friends desperately trying to save Ron DeSantimonious, a sinking ship. What ever happened to that guy??? Also, the CNN Poll used by Fox, even though I'm winning big, is a FAKE outlier. Look at (just out) USA TODAY/Suffolk instead, plus 20 over Birdbrain in New Hampshire."
It seems one is not safe from getting roasted on Truth Social. Ron DeSantis has been called a sinking ship and "Birdbrain" is a reference to Nikki Haley, who is apparently getting closer to Trump in New Hampshire. But apparently not as close as she is in the poll FOX News discussed this morning.
Man, you just do not want to find yourself in Trump's crosshairs. Doocy is lucky he didn't end up with a nickname, but maybe Trump is being careful because if he pokes the bear, he'll have Peter Doocy to deal with. He will be waiting outside for him anytime he leaves the White House should he end up winning the 2024 election.