Steve Doocy Reminds Forgetful Brian Kilmeade About Insurrection at U.S. Capitol
By Kyle Koster | Jan 13, 2021, 2:23 PM EST
It's far from even the 117th-most important thing happening right but it's been interesting to observe the schism on Fox News in the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Opinionists have gained power with the self-categorized straight news hour at 7 p.m. conceding ground to the take-havers. Brian Kilmeade, the first person to get a crack hosting that prime real estate, has been leaning even harder into advocating for Donald Trump and his loyalists because he can see the handwriting on the wall informing all what type of behavior will be rewarded.
Steve Doocy, on the other hand, has kept more of a level head and given voice to plainly observable things in the real world. The result has been more dissenting conversation on Fox & Friends. Today, after Doocy posed the classic shoe-on-the-other-foot argument, Kilmeade responded by wondering — sincerely — what could have possibly happened this week that would cause Republicans to think impeaching the president is prudent.
Doocy, displaying some high-level patience responded: "Brian, what happened was the rioting and the looting at the U.S. Capitol."
And yeah. That is what happened in the last week. It's been all over the news. Kilmeade himself has had strong words condemning the violence and Trump's behavior since the incident.
Of course, if news isn't sorted by importance to the viewers but instead filtered through what will make them angriest and most reinforce their world view, missing little incidents like this is understandable. And Fox News is not the only cable network to do this.
A case can be made that primetime cable news hosts are more late-night hosts than anchors. They identify a cast of characters who differ ideologically and use them as punchlines, no matter what happens in the world that day. Though Trump himself has proven to be every bit the existential threat he promised to be, we can see the Lawrence O'Donnells and Chris Cuomos of the world using him as comedic fodder night after night after night.
I certainly don't have the answers and it's a relatively shallow observation. But this is how we can get to a point that, within the week, one of the most powerful voices ostensibly working in information-dissemination can effectively forget one of the most important moments in our nation's history.