Best Memes Celebrating Joe Biden Winning 2020 Presidential Election
By Liam McKeone | Nov 7, 2020, 2:19 PM EST
Joe Biden will be our next president. The former VP has won the 2020 presidential election after several long days of counting votes, unseating current president Donald Trump. There is much rejoicing for Biden's win, and much of said rejoicing is coming in the form of memes.
Finding these memes is hard. So we've gathered them all in one spot for you, because we care for you, dear reader. So, here they are. The best memes from the results of the 2020 presidential election. Even LeBron James got in on the fun.
OH, BLOCKED BY JOE.
You're damn right, Julia.
Gonna need a picture of Joe and D.K. in short order.
Here comes Gritty!
This list will be updating as the day goes along. Please enjoy.