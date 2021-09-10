Donald Trump Says He Would Beat Joe Biden in a Boxing Match in Seconds
Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are suddenly heavily involved in the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort boxing match that will take place tomorrow night in Florida. Don Jr. appeared at Thursday's press conference while the former President of the United States of America called in and answered some questions, including, if you could fight one person, who would it be and how would it go?
Trump's answer was almost exactly what you might have guessed as he said he would fight Joe Biden and win very easily. "I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds." The eight fighters on stage all laughed so you know it was an unexpected and humorous moment.
The weirdness of this event, which again, will take place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, just continues to grow. Picking the strangest detail of this: obviously Trump's seemingly random involvement, but there's just so much more going on that I may never be able to wrap my mind around.
You've got 58-year-old Evander Holyfield stepping in on short notice. The entire fight being moved from California to Florida at the last minute because Florida (OK, and probably Texas too) is the only place in America where this fight would be sanctioned. You've got Tito Ortiz, who was the mayor of his hometown three months ago. Anderson Silva, one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, will be boxing Ortiz. And on top of all that you have Donald Trump stepping into a role previously played by Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg.
I think that's everything. I just can't imagine what kind of nutty things are going to take place at the actual event. Trump might not show up or he might take the opportunity to announce he's running for president in 2024. Anything and everything is possible and all for the low, low price of $49.99!