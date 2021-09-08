Donald Trump and Son Calling Holyfield - Belfort Fight From Ringside on 20th Anniversary of 9/11
Donald Trump will be a part of the broadcast of the upcoming Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort event. Seriously. This is apparently a real thing that is happening. Donald Trump began the year as President of the United States and a few months later he's covering a celebrity boxing exhibition ringside. If nothing else the man knows how to keep you guessing.
The fight, which takes place on September 11th at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Hollywood, Florida, less than an hour's drive from Mar-a-Lago. The fight was originally supposed to be between Belfort and Oscar De La Hoya in California, but when De La Hoya caught COVID and Holyfield replaced him, the fight had to be moved to Florida because California wouldn't sanction it.
According to a press release that I have not seen, but apparently really exists, Trump said, “I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.” Trump, as well as Don Jr., will be part of an "alternate" commentary.
Tito Ortiz, a former UFC champion and Huntington Beach, California city council member, will box Anderson Silva on the card. Ortiz was a big supporter of Trump and Trump was always a big UFC guy so everyone must be very excited about this.
To recap: Donald Trump is calling a celebrity boxing match in Florida on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Just think about this for a second. Every bit of it is so weird.
UPDATE: As ESPN points out, Trump will join the ranks of Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson who previously worked Triller fights as celebrity commentators.