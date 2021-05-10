The Big Lead
Donald Trump Called a Horse a 'Junky'

By Stephen Douglas
May 10, 2021, 8:52 AM EDT
A horse in front of Trump Tower.
A horse in front of Trump Tower. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Donald Trump does not have Twitter or Facebook, but he still finds a way to get his thoughts out to the online world. For a few months, he just released tweet-ish thoughts via press releases before launching his "social media platform" last week. That turned out just to be a website or weblog where those interested could share his posts on other platforms, but he's trying to make the best of a bad situation. Up until Sunday, it had all been run-of-the-mill stuff. Then he called a horse a "junky."

Following the news that Kentucky Debry winner Medina Spirit had failed a drug test, Trump posted the following on his website.

"So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country."

Really, he just needed that first sentence because it said it all.

Folks, he called a horse a "junky." While that is an accepted variant of the much more common "junkie," it's still a weird choice. Not quite as weird as calling a horse a junky but still weird. And what does it mean to call a horse a junky? Is he implying that the horse is addicted to an inflammatory? That Medina Spirit is somehow either injecting himself with betamethasone or pressuring someone else to do so? Either way, the thought process behind calling a horse a junky is definitely emblematic of what is happening in our Country.

