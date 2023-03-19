Dillon Brooks Clinched the Most Annoying Player Award With His Latest Performance Against the Warriors
If there was any question who the most annoying player in the NBA is, Dillon Brooks clinched that title on Saturday night with an incredibly obnoxious performance against the Golden State Warriors. Brooks scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting in a 113-119 win for Memphis. It was their second win over the Warriors in March. Both wins came after Draymond Green podcasted about how Brooks was a clown. Brooks was again insufferable.
He chased Stephen Curry around. He got in Curry's face. And Klay Thompson's face. And Draymond's face.
Even when he was quiet, he was saying something.
I mean, there was a play where Draymond Green violently fouled David Roddy during the fourth quarter and I can't even write about Draymond breaking the code or still complaining to the officials that it was "all ball" because Brooks was right there screaming.
With the final seconds ticking off the clock and victory secured he was shouting across the sideline at Klay Thompson who counted his rings.
Even after the game ended, he kept talking.
And talking.
If you think Brooks will calm down now that the Grizzlies are done with their regular season series against Golden State, remember he was just fined $35,000 for shoving a cameraman. Brooks can't turn it off. He's just constnatly looking for someon to turn it on.