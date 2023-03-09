Draymond Green Rips 'Clown' Dillon Brooks
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks recently had some not-so-nice things to say about Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors to ESPN's Tim Keown. It was only a matter of time before Green responded. That came on Wednesday and it was absolutely worth the wait.
Here's a refresher on what Brooks said:
"I don't like Draymond at all. I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool -- with Golden State -- but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is.
"He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."
Green took to The Draymond Green Show and unleashed the following takedown of Brooks:
That last section, "... Because it ain't happening right now, champ -- ah, you not a champ. You a clown." Damn, Draymond. Damn. Gonna have to give that the old "Flawless Victory" label.
NBA feuds are the best.