Dez Bryant's Arrest Was Allegedly Because He Pushed His Mother; Columnist Wants "Maximum" Penalty [UPDATE]
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
[UPDATE: TMZ has obtained documents that make the incident look kind of major. According to TMZ, Bryant “allegedly hit his mother in the face with his baseball cap … and grabbed her by the shirt so hard that he ripped her bra.“]
Assuming that report is accurate, it sort of sounds like Bryant’s other transgressions/incidents – a fight here, pants sagging there and toss in an unpaid debt for good measure. The missteps seem to be adding up for Bryant, and Dallas Morning News columnist Rick Gosselin has had enough. Bryant’s only 23 and so ridiculously talented that he might already be a Top 10 receiver in the NFL, but Gosselin thinks this latest Bryant incident deserves the “maximum penalty” – a four week suspension from the team:
It’s time the Cowboys sat down Dez Bryant for the maximum. For the sake of the team and, frankly, for his own sake. Bryant doesn’t get it. He never has and, if the Cowboys don’t take action at some point very soon, he never will. It’s time the Cowboys let Bryant know this type of behavior will no longer be tolerated. Suspend him and let him have a month to experience life without football and a paycheck. Maybe he’ll understand what a privilege it is playing in the NFL. If not, cut him. Let him take his baggage elsewhere. Goodbye and good riddance.
No shot of the 4-game suspension. The Cowboys open with the Giants, Seahawks, Bucs and Bears (New York and Chicago are in prime time).
Less than no shot of cutting Bryant anytime soon. I’m more likely to get calls – simultaneously! – at 1 am from Jessica Biel and Ashley Greene, asking me what I was up to.
Hey Rick, how about the Jets give Dallas a 3rd round pick and Santonio Holmes and the Cowboys give the Jets Dez Bryant? A swap of occasionally-troubled receivers? Nobody loses in this deal. [Morning News]
