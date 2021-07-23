Davante Adams Joins Aaron Rodgers in Wanting Off the Packers
We all know the well documented saga of Aaron Rodgers potentially leaving the Green Bay Packers behind. But on Friday a twist was thrown into the story, as star Packers wide receiver Davante Adams broke off contract extension talks with the team and doesn't plan to resume them.
Adams is heading into the final season of his contract and with no plans to find a solution, he'll be gone in 2022 and the Packers won't get anything in return. Adams is in the middle of his prime at 28 years old. He's a four-time Pro Bowler, was named All-Pro in 2020 and put up ridiculous numbers. He finished last season with 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns.
Now Green Bay is in quite the predicament. Their best two players -- who are both coming off exceptional seasons -- want out. Whatever is going on with the franchise is clearly souring top players on being there.
Rodgers has made his intentions clear and by not accepting an extension, Adams has as well. Neither guy wants to be there. Perhaps we should have seen this coming. For months, Adams has been tweeting cryptically about his future as the Rodgers news trickled out.
Rodgers is technically under contract for three more seasons, but the Packers can cut him after the 2021 season. It appears that was the plan when they drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Essentially they would let Love develop for two years behind Rodgers, then cut the veteran in favor of the young guy. Rodgers screwed that plan up when he dominated the NFL in 2020 and easily won the MVP award, then promptly announced he wanted out of Green Bay.
The Packers have made it pretty clear they won't be trading Rodgers despite his desire to leave. They still have a chance to move Adams before the season, but that also seems unlikely unless them get a mammoth offer. The most likely scenario is both guys begrudgingly playing for the Packers this season before leaving in the offseason.