Davante Adams Tweets Cryptically About the Aaron Rodgers Situation
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at a crossroads and could be headed for a divorce. On Monday, star wide receiver Davante Adams dropped a cryptic tweet than many assume referred to the Rodgers situation.
Now look, maybe this is nothing, but Adams isn't a dumb guy, he knows what the reaction to a tweet like this would be. That's what leads me to believe he knows something about the Rodgers situation we don't. Maybe he thinks the relationship is so far gone that Rodgers 100 percent won't be back and the two won't be playing together.
Adams would easily be the most impacted player if Rodgers quits the Packers. The 28-year-old has developed into one of the NFL's best receivers, reaching four straight Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro last season. During Rodgers' MVP campaign in 2020, Adams was a huge part of it, setting career-highs in receptions (115) and touchdowns (18), while racking up 1,374 yards. It's safe to say he absolutely wants his quarterback to return to the franchise.
We'll see if Adams knows something the rest of us don't. Maybe this is nothing or maybe it means Rodgers and the Packers are finally done.