Daughter of Lombardi Trophy Creator Demands Apology From Tom Brady for Boat Toss
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 14, 2021, 9:28 AM EST
Tom Brady stunned a lot of people when he casually tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his $2 million boat to another boat carrying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receivers during the team's Super Bowl boat parade celebration. Brady might have been drunk at the time and was just trying to have fun. Yet one woman was so upset about the throw she's demanding an apology from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Lorraine Grohs, whose father Greg Grohs was a silversmith at Tiffany and Co. and made the first Lombardi Trophy, has demanded a personal apology from Brady for throwing the trophy, "as if it was a real football." Lorraine said she wasn't able to sleep for two days because she was so upset about Brady's decision to toss the trophy.
"It just really upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," she said. "I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans."
Here's Grohs in her own words.
Here is the incident that impacted Grohs so deeply. WARNING: This video contains graphic footage of a trophy being thrown over water.
Imagine how devastated Grohs would have been if Bucs tight end Cameron Brate didn't make the catch. If that trophy hit water and sunk to the bottom of the Hillsborough River, Grohs might have bought a plane ticket to Tampa and jumped right in after it to ensure the trophy wasn't harmed any more than it already was.
Of course, this isn't the trophy her father crafted nor did Grohs have anything to do with the creation of this Lombardi Trophy or any other Lombardi Trophy in the history of the Lombardi Trophy. Yet, she wants a personal apology from Tom Brady, which if he issued might be the funniest moment of his career.