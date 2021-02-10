Was Tom Brady Drunk at the Buccaneers Super Bowl Victory Boat Parade?
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 10, 2021, 5:05 PM EST
Tom Brady had an eventful Wednesday. The 43-year-old seemed to be having a blast at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV victory boat parade, and even lost his mind at one point, throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another over open water. But it appeared that Brady might have had a little too much fun celebrating his seventh NFL championship.
After the boat parade Brady appeared wobbly on his legs and needed to be held up by someone walking with him. It's quite possible he had a few too many Bud Light Seltzers.
Here are a few videos:
The Internet is certain Brady was drunk and, frankly, he looks pretty wasted. I mean, would a sober Tom Brady do this:
But hey, there's nothing wrong with Brady getting lit, if that's how he chose to spend his day. The dude is celebrating his seventh title, he's allowed to let loose a bit. It's just shocking because we never get to see him when he's not fully composed.
As long as he avoids strawberries, I'm sure he'll be just fine.
UPDATE: Brady (or his social media team) have responded to one of the videos making the rounds.