Dan Patrick: Philip Rivers Could Go to Colts
By Liam McKeone | Jan 28 2020
Philip Rivers is just one of several good quarterbacks who will be looking for a new NFL home this season. The Chargers have reportedly already moved on from their longtime franchise QB, and Rivers moved his family to Florida. The latter piece of information has resulted in most linking Rivers to one of the three Florida NFL franchises.
Dan Patrick presented an intriguing possibility today while doing his show in Miami for the Super Bowl. In the midst of a segment discussing the likeliest landing spots for Rivers, he received a text from a source that the Indianapolis Colts are a possibility:
This is interesting on a few levels. Chris Ballard has already said the jury is still out on Jacoby Brissett, indicating they'll be evaluating all their options this offseason; while Brissett blew away expectations to lead Indianapolis to a 6-2 start, he faltered down the stretch (in part because of injury) and they ultimately missed the playoffs. Brissett did receive a contract extension with $20 million guaranteed back in September, but the Colts should have a substantial amount of cap space to work with if Rivers is looking for a one or two-year deal.
As far as his fit goes, Frank Reich has proved to be one of the better game-planners in the NFL in his first two seasons as a head coach. They have a dependable run game and a good, occasionally great back in Marlon Mack. T.Y. Hilton is a No. 1 wideout who was playing well until he got hurt halfway through the season. The defense has some good young pieces in Darius Leonard and Malik Hooker.
Rivers didn't have his best season in 2019; while he did throw for 4,615 yards and 23 TDs, he also threw 20 interceptions. But he would definitely be a solid upgrade over Brissett. With the 12th pick in the draft, the Colts aren't well-positioned to land one of the top young quarterback talents, but could certainly upgrade their arsenal of offensive weapons by dipping into the deep and talented wide receiver class. All in all, this makes a lot of sense, but Rivers will be looking for an ideal situation to finish out the tail end of his career. We'll see if he views Indianapolis that way.