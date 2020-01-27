Chargers Have Reportedly 'Moved On' From Philip Rivers
By Bobby Burack | Jan 27 2020
The Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers, according to Jay Glazer on The Herd today. Rivers is set to become a free agent in March.
The news doesn't create a game-changing-like shock. Last week, it was reported that Rivers permanently moved out of San Diego and to Florida.
"What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers said in the text message to ESPN.
If Rivers, 38, finds a landing spot, he would be the latest Chargers' legend to finish his career elsewhere following LaDainian Tomlinson, Junior Seau, and Eric Weddle.
At first glance, there doesn't appear to be an ideal fit for Rivers. He's coming up a down year and the game has moved past his immobile style. Thus retirement, a la Eli Manning, wouldn't be all that head-scratching.