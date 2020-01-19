Philip Rivers Has Officially Moved Out of San Diego
By William Pitts | Jan 19 2020
This may mark the end of an era for the Chargers.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and his family have left their home in San Diego (where the Chargers played until 2016) and are moving to Florida.
Rivers becomes a free agent this off-season, and has already attracted interest from a number of NFL teams, including the Indianapolis Colts.
Rivers specified that he was unsure what moving away from Southern California meant "football-wise", and while this does not completely rule out a return to the Chargers, it does significantly lower the chances. This also does not indicate that Rivers is leaning toward signing with any of the three NFL teams based in Florida - the Dolphins, Buccaneers, or Jaguars - although all three are in need of a quarterback upgrade.
The Chargers moved to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, but Rivers and his family stayed in San Diego in the meantime, commuting to Los Angeles (which we don't recommend).