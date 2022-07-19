Is It Responsible for ESPN to Air Dan Orlovsky's Food Opinions?
Dan Orlovsky created a new lane for himself by eating tape, so perhaps it doesn't need to be said that all his food-based opinions should be taken with a grain of salt, which by the way, is one of two spices in his reality. And to be perfectly clear, the entire bucket of content is both endearing and harmless. For so long I've been saying everyone needs to clear out and let this man cook so he can tell you about his unique perspectives on doing it later on. But now I am starting to get this sinking feeling in my stomach that ESPN may, in fact, be displaying recklessness giving this man a platform for his non-edible nuggets.
Sure, it is certainly entertaining to hear someone earnestly argue that red wine — all red wine — be bathed in ice cubes, but what does it do for society? What if people hear it and some actually believe it? Imagine how broken you'll be if at some point in the next five years you are served chilled red wine at a restaurant. Something to consider.
Everyone on Get Up this morning has to be wondering, on some level, how they got here. How they got to be on national television listening to a take your college suitemate would share then eternally regret. Imagine traveling back in time and showing the clip to Nick Friedell 10 years ago. He'd have so many questions.
My real concern here is that Orlovsky is only sharing the most carefully vetted food thoughts. What is he harboring in there that's being censored? Does he have something on asparagus that would break the camel's back? Is he going to claim that cottage cheese is a sandwich?
Perhaps that's the fun part. The danger.