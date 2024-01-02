Stugotz Provides Unsettling Bulletin Board Material for Kansas City Chiefs
By Kyle Koster
It wasn't easy. It wasn't always pretty. And it may not have been all that impressive. But the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions for a ridiculous eighth straight year. They'll host a Wild Card game and then probably have to play at least one game on the road if they'd like to return to the Super Bowl. It doesn't feel like a vintage KC side and no one would be shocked if they bowed out with an early postseason exit.
On the other hand ... Patrick Mahomes. How are you going to doubt Patrick Mahomes? How are you ever going to be comfortable knowing a quarterback of his caliber is capable of transcending all dimensions and winning the whole damn thing if he'd like?
The answer? Just be Stugotz. Because on today's Le Batard Show he came strong with a take you're not hearing elsewhere.
"This time of year, everyone talks about teams they don't want to see come playoff time," he said. "I want to talk about a team that I actually want to see come playoff time. I want to see the Chiefs. I want Patrick Mahomes strolling into my stadium with max confidence. I want Travis Kelce. I want Taylor Swift. I want the team that lost to Jordan Love. I want the team that lost to Aidan O'Connell. I want the team that trailed 17-0 to Jake Browning. That is the team that I would like to face in the playoffs because that team is not very good. I have been saying for years there's something off in Kansas City, last year that take didn't go so well for me, they won the Super Bowl. This year it's going very, very well."
Stugotz went on to say he'd rather his team play the Chiefs than the Browns. Which is not crazy. At all. If you game this out, the two teams capable of hosting Kansas City for a playoff game are the Ravens and the winner of Dolphins/Bills. The home team would conceivably be favored in either of these contests.
It's not even disrespecting an ongoing dynasty to harbor some doubts. Take away the Chiefs brand from the equation and you're left looking at a pretty mediocre team with major problems at wide receiver. Throw in the fact that they've never had to do it away from Arrowhead and it feels intensely reasonable to think they are cruising for a bruising.
On the other hand, what could be better motivational material for Andy Reid to show his team. If they can get over the unsettling visuals of a close-up from hell, they'll be pissed.