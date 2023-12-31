Marquez Valdes-Scantling Drops Another Touchdown as Travis Kelce and Chiefs Fans Lose Their Minds
The Kansas City Chiefs - Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 17 was feisty, but the real bad vibes were all over the KC sideline. The defense was arguing after allowing a Jake Browning rushing touchdown and the frustrations continued on offense in a familiar scene as Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped what might have been an easy touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.
There are three things that happen in this video after the catch. Most obviously, you have the Chiefs fans losing their minds as MVS drops another ball. And at the bottom of the screen you can see a frustrated Travis Kelce, who was held to just one target and zero catches in the first half, swing his arm.
But what's really wild is the way that MVS turns around after dropping the ball that hit him in the hands and motion with his hands to demonstrate what he had to do to catch the pass. As if Patrick Mahomes in a collapsing pocket hitting him in the body as he ran wide open is the one to might need to shoulder some of the blame there.
MVS then sulked back to the bench where Travis Kelce tried to encourage him. You have to wonder how much longer Andy Reid can keep putting him in positions to do this as the NFL postseason approaches.
UPDATE: Yeah...