Dan Campbell Gave Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp a Bear Hug After the Lions First Win
By Stephen Douglas
The Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings today to avoid a winless season. For Lions fans it must have been pretty fun, but for the Lions organization it looks like the greatest feeling in the world. The elation was obvious on the field and the celebration carried into the locker room where things got a little emotional. And Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp learned what it means to get a hug from Dan Campbell.
It is clear that everyone in that organization loves Campbell, but you have to wonder if Ford Hamp will be returning to the locker room should the Lions win another game. His hugs were not meant for normal sized people. Dan Campbell's hugs are made for large football players and even larger (non-NFC North) bears.