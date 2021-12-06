Christen Harper Freaked Out When Jared Goff and the Lions Actually Won a Game
Christen Harper is a dedicated girlfriend. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been dating Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff for a few years now and can often be seen at his games. On Sunday, she wasn't in attendance as the Lions finally won their first game of 2021.
Harper was actually on a photoshoot for SI, and she absolutely freaked out when she was told they won. She got super emotional and seemed to be on the verge of tears.
Check this out:
That's pretty adorable. Based on Harper's reaction, it's clear Detroit's previously-winless season was wearing on Goff. She seemed so happy and relieved for him, and the team. What a nice moment.