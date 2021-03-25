Black Bear Swims in Vacationer's Hot Tub
By Stephen Douglas
Mar 25, 2021, 8:58 AM EDT
A couple on vacation was surprised to find an unexpected guest using their hot tub over the weekend. Based on the narration, it sounds like the guy was on the porch having coffee and taking in a beautiful sunrise when a black bear approached. He went inside, the bear walked over the guy's coffee and got in the hot tub.
Apparently the bear also knocked over the grill, which is totally uncool. Definitely not the type of behavior you would expect from a bear who goes for an early morning soak in a stranger's hot tub. When you hear nature is healing, this is what it is in reference to.