5 Dallas Cowboys Free Agency Targets
Noah Brown
This would be a familiar face returning home. Brown spent the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys before departing to the Houston Texans in 2023. In 10 games for Houston, Brown caught 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns. That bettered his production for the Cowboys in 2022, when he had 43 catches for 555 yards and three scores in 16 games.
With CeeDee Lamb emerging as one of the NFL's best receivers, adding other weapons to take the pressure off is essential. Adding a guy like Brown to a target group that includes Brandin Cooks and a fading Michael Gallup (who could be cut) would be essential. The 28-year-old be a solid third or fourth receiver, with the potential for big games. In back-to-back games against the Bengals and Bucs in 2023, he caught 13 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown. Finding Dak Prescott another weapon is essential this offseason. The fact that he's familiar with Brown is a bonus.