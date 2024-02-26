5 Dallas Cowboys Free Agency Targets
Aaron Brewer
The Cowboys have a number off offensive linemen hitting free agency this offseason and need to beef up their line at virtually every spot. Brewer had a solid season at center for the Titans and is hitting free agency. He'd be an upgrade over departing center Tyler Biadasz after turning in a season where PFF graded him at 71.6. Brewer also has positional versatility, as he was Tennessee's starting left guard in 2022 before moving to center in 2023.
Brewer is quick off the ball and gets to the second level in a hurry. He'll help improve any running game. He's solid in pass protection as well and is still growing into the position. He'll likely need to add some weight, but could give the Cowboys' line a big boost.