5 Dallas Cowboys Free Agency Targets
Devin White
The Cowboys need to find help at linebacker this offseason and White is the kind of reclamation project that could be cheap and effective. His career started off with a bang as he was named second-team All-Pro in his second season while helping lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win, and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. Since then he's fallen off and he bottomed out this year, as PFF graded him at 46.0.
The Buccaneers are letting White go and he needs a change of scenery. His PFF grade was even worse in 2022 (45.5). This has become a concerning trend. He asked for a trade before the 2023 season after Tampa Bay declined to give him a contract extension. That dissatisfaction may have led to the dip in his play. The Cowboys should scoop the 26-year-old up immediately and bet on his talent winning out.