5 Dallas Cowboys Free Agency Targets
Stephon Gilmore
Despite Trevon Diggs being sidelined for most of the season, the Cowboys' cornerbacks held up really well in 2023. A big part of that was due to Stephon Gilmore stepping up. Pro Football Focus gave him a good grade of 74.4 for the season. The 33-year-old is a free agent and has expressed interest in returning. The Cowboys should take him up on that.
The cornerback market is loaded this offseason, led by Jaylon Johnson and L'Jarius Snead. But guys like former Cowboy Chidobe Awuzie, Kenny Moore II, C.J. Henderson and Rock Ya-Sin will all be available. Gilmore is as good an option as those guys and should be affordable. If the Cowboys don't re-sign him, look for them to address the position early in the draft.