5 Dallas Cowboys Free Agency Targets
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a big season. After feeling the bitter disappointment of an early playoff exit in the 2023 season, they'll be heading into a make-or-break campaign for the coaching staff and some on the roster. They will likely have cap space to make additions, as the NFL's big cap increase helped them out a ton. Several players are likely ready for contract extensions/reworkings -- with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb among them -- the team is likely to find even more cap room.
What follows is a look at five players the Cowboys should target to address a need in free agency. We also listed a backup plan they should pivot too if they miss out on the top target listed.
Derrick Henry
The Cowboys need a running back and Derrick Henry needs a new home, this shouldn't be complicated. Henry is a four-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and while he's not the dominant force he was in 2020, he's still an outstanding back who put up good numbers in 2023. Henry led the NFL in carries (280), was second in rushing yards (1,167) and added 12 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 214 yards. The 30-year-old spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans but the sides appear set to part ways this offseason. At worst, Henry will be a 250-pound dump truck moving forward. At best, there will still be some magic left in his legs.
The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard in 2023 and he had a solid season. But he didn't live up to that price tag. He rushed for 1,005 yards on 252 carries (4.0 yards per carry), with six touchdowns, plus 55 receptions for 311 yards. The 26-year-old will be looking to get paid this offseason. A short-term deal with Henry would be a more attractive option.