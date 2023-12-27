Famous Cowboys Fan Skip Bayless Is Correctly Afraid of the Detroit Lions
By Kyle Koster
Skip Bayless has momentarily paused his best bit of throwing Dallas Cowboys jerseys in the trash after pathetic performances because he's running out of jerseys. America's Team does not appear to be the world-beating unit they were masquerading as not too long ago — racking up defeats in Buffalo and Miami over the holiday break. Which means they'll need to win out and get some help to win the NFC East and avoid a path to the Super Bowl that would most likely include winning three consecutive road games. And poor Bayless is down pretty bad. He even went so far as to admit that he's afraid of the big, bad Detroit Lions during an Undisputed monologue this morning.
"I don't think my Dallas Cowboys can beat the Detroit Lions right now because I think the Lions are playing at a higher late-season level than the Cowboys are," Bayless said, while sounding a bit sad.
Hey, when he's right, he's right. The Lions are going to win outright despite being nearly a touchdown underdog on Saturday night. Then Jacoby Brissett is going to beat a reeling Brock Purdy and the Niners so Detroit controls its own destiny for the 1-seed going into the season's final week. No one is talking about this but it is very much a thing that could happen.