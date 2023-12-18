Skip Bayless: Cowboys Were Gutless, Heartless, Exposed as Frauds
By Liam McKeone
We're unsure if you heard but the Dallas Cowboys lost (quite badly) to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Their 31-10 defeat serves as a rallying cry to all across sports media that it's time to crank the drama dial up to 11 on all Cowboys content. Skip Bayless, of course, obliged immediately and posted one of his patented trash videos minutes after the final whistle sounded. And when the red light blinked on for Monday's Undisputed, he was ready to go.
Here's the intro for the show in which Bayless uses many adjectives to demean his favorite team.
Yep. He got all that from one game. Impressive, right?
Meanwhile, across the proverbial media pond, Stephen A. Smith is cackling in a cowboy hat. Two different styles of analysis, I suppose.
Either a victory lap or a eulogy are the two paths everybody will follow today. Whether it's in the vein of Bayless or Smith.
And the Cowboys deserve both. It really was a disaster of a game. Everyone has off days but Dallas was supposed to be in the category of teams who are good enough to compete even when they have an off day. Not a team that collapses to an extreme degree when things aren't going their way. Haters could not have dreamed of a more demoralizing victory than what happened on Sunday-- a complete and utter beatdown in all three stages of the game.
Gutless and heartless indeed. Frauds? Perhaps. They aren't Super Bowl favorites, although it is worth wondering if they ever were. They are still contenders despite what happened because there's really only one team above all others right now and they reside in San Francisco. That means there's plenty of room in the tier below, where a lucky bounce or two in the playoffs could result in a win. The teams in that tier with Dallas are not frauds but rather good teams that aren't good enough to be dominant.
But such nuance is best left for the ink and pen rather than the bright lights of television. May as well enjoy the bombastic takes that will rain down like the fires of heaven today.