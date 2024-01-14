Micah Parsons Draws Holding Penalty So Cowboys Fans Can Finally Stop Crying About It
Our long regional nightmare is over. Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys' all-world pass rusher drew a flag during the first quarter of the team's Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. After the Packers scored on their opening drive the Cowboys got a stop on their second drive. On third-and-9 Parsons got around guard Elgton Jenkins and was, well, tackled. Jenkins just wrapped him up and took him down, falling on his leg. It was apparently the first time that an official threw a flag on a lineman holding Parsons all season.
However, the Cowboys declined the penalty because it brought up fourth down. So Cowboys fans will probably just want another one later in the game. So greedy.
Parsons finished the regular season with a career-high 14 sacks, which was good enough to tie for seventh in the league. It also brings his career total to 40.5. He is just the fifth player in NFL history to record 40 or more sacks in his first three seasons. Imagine how many he'd have if lineman weren't allowed to hold him with impunity.