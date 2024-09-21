Controversial call leads to Michigan touchdown
By Max Weisman
Michigan and USC are playing in the regular season for the first time since 1958 and it already has some controversy. On Michigan's third drive of the game, the Wolverines went for it on 4th-and-1 on their own 46-yard line.
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings got the ball and appeared to be stopped short of the line to gain, but referees ruled that he got enough to grant Michigan the first down. CBS announcers Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson both agreed that the play was close enough to warrant a review from the booth or a challenge from USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Neither happened and on 1st-and-10 from the Michigan 47-yard line, Mullings got the ball again and broke free for a touchdown.
Michigan's game plan against the Trojans seems to be classic ground-and-pound Michigan football. The Wolverines have run 22 rushing plays to six passing plays. Michigan quarterback Alex Orji was named starter ahead of Saturday's game after Davis Warren struggled during the first three weeks. Orji is just three-for-six with 19 passing yards through the first quarter-and-a-half.
The Wolverines' running game is averaging 8.1 yards on the ground and has contributed both touchdowns to Michigan's 14-0 lead.
Michigan's defense is winning the battle so far against USC's high-powered offense as well. The Trojans have run 13 plays and have gained only 14 yards. They'll need to get the offense going if they want to get back into the game in one of the country's loudest stadiums.
