Fact-Checking Colin Cowherd: Does Trevor Lawrence Really Have Bigger Hands Than Joe Burrow?
By Brian Giuffra | May 05 2020
Colin Cowherd is establishing himself as something of an expert in the field of dissecting the physical traits of a quarterback based on the eye test. A few weeks after discussing Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's big butts, he was back at it again today discussing, among other things, that Trevor Lawrence has bigger hands than Joe Burrow.
You may ask yourself, as I did, how Colin Cowherd knows how big Lawrence's hands are in comparison to Burrow. After all, Lawrence hasn't gone through the NFL combine measurements where you learn about all-important subjects like hand size and you can't find anything about his mitts online. Thus it begs the question: How does he know?
Joe Burrow infamously measured in at the NFL combine with nine-inch hands. Eek. He also measured in at a height of 6'3" and a weight of 221 pounds. Cowherd didn't even need that information to know he doesn't think Burrow is a great prospect.
On his Clemson profile page, Trevor Lawrence is listed at 6'6" and 220 pounds. So yes, Cowherd is accurate that Lawrence is "bigger" than Burrow. We also know he thinks Lawrence is a better prospect than Burrow.
But the hand size! What about the hand size? How do we know that Lawrence has bigger hands than Burrow?
There's only one way to find out. Compare pictures.
Joe Burrow's hand size:
Trevor Lawrence's hand size:
Hand size measurements at the NFL combine are done based on the distance between the thumb and the pinkie when the hand is extended. Based on these photos, and (rest assured) deeper research based on comparing other photos, it does appear that Lawrence's hands are bigger than Burrow's.
Lawrence's off hand clearly covers up more of the front end of the football and, unlike Burrow, his throwing hand isn't stretched out fully and yet is just as far across the laces. Plus, look at the positioning of the pointer finger. Lawrence's is much farther over on the pigskin.
Credit to Cowherd for getting this right based solely on his eyes and instinct. The man has a gift.