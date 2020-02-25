Colin Cowherd: Joe Burrow is Not a Great Prospect
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 25 2020
Colin Cowherd isn't a huge fan of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and thinks the fact that he checked into the combine with small hands is an issue. But Cowherd expounded on those thoughts, saying -- among other things -- that Burrow was cocky and didn't have a good arm. It was an interesting rant given that so many others disagree with him.
Check it out:
While I agree that all the tests at the combine have a purpose, I reject Cowherd's overarching narrative of Burrow. Yes, he's a great story, but he's also a hell of a quarterback. He definitely has a good arm. Burrow also has the trait that is most important for quarterbacks in the modern NFL: accuracy.
Burrow had one of the best seasons for a quarterback in college football history this year, and you could easily argue it was the best ever. He broke a ton of records as he led LSU to an undefeated season and a national title. Along the way he completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, with 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His passer rating was an absurd 202.0.
Yes, small hands could be an issue for a quarterback, but Burrow isn't some average prospect as Cowherd seems to claim. He's absolutely worthy of being the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.