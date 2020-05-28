Colin Cowherd Describes Tom Brady While Explaining Why Cam Newton Remains Unsigned
By Stephen Douglas | May 28 2020
Colin Cowherd is on one today. After claiming that LeBron James is the MVP because he's been so good in the first round of the playoffs throughout his career, Cowherd moved on to Cam Newton and the reason he doesn't have a job. According to Cowherd and an anonymous source, teams don't want Newton because he's too high-profile. There's just too much "celebrity, drama and fashion."
Tom Brady is every single one of these things and so much more. Yet people assume he'll be back in the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A few months ago Cam Newton was named a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is selling snake oil during a pandemic, wandering into strangers' houses and disregarding public safety measures. Between that and the last year of his public breakup with the Patriots, that's quite a bit of drama.
Obviously, Newton isn't the only quarterback in the NFL doing charity work. Brady does plenty of his own. Just this weekend he helped raise $20 million for COVDI-19 relief. Of course, that was raised in a high-profile celebrity golf match with his famous friends Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
Of course, Newton's love of fashion is unassailable. That guy loves fancy clothes and big hats. You just can't have a quarterback who...
Yeah, there must be a fourth reason that Cam Newton doesn't have a job.