As a Pandemic Rages, Tom Brady is Selling 'Immunity' Vitamins
By Ryan Phillips | May 19 2020
Tom Brady made many headlines when he moved left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. But the four-time NFL MVP made news of another sort on Monday when he announced he was selling $45 "immunity" vitamins while a pandemic rages.
Brady is hawking what amounts to a bottle of unproven, non-FDA approved pills he claims will "activate your immune system." As Orlando Weekly pointed out, it's basically the same cocktail as a $12 pack of Emergen-C, but it's being sold as some kind of big-time immunity boost.
Here's what the TB12 website says about these "Protect" vitamins:
From supporting natural killer cells to replenishing antibodies post-exercise, Protect helps activate your immune system and counter stress-induced immune suppression so you can stay active, resilient, and ready for whatever comes your way.
It's also worth noting that the claim on the front of the bottle states, "Daily support for a healthy immune response" and has a huge asterisk next to it. On the back of the bottle, that asterisk is explained:
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
A quick translation of that: "Everything we're claiming is bullsh*t."
Hey Tom? If you want to sell your pseudo-scientific cures as your next big venture in life, have at it. But maybe you should cool it during a global pandemic? Now is not the time to be taking advantage of people.
I encourage football players to have lives and pursuits outside the NFL. Their careers are usually short and rarely end well. But this is just insane. Selling non-FDA approved vitamins and offering "immunity" during the COVID-19 outbreak is shady as hell.