Tom Brady Wandered Into a Stranger's Home Shortly After Moving to Florida
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 23 2020
Tom Brady appears to be completely out of control in Tampa Bay. A couple weeks before he was kicked out of a closed park, he was caught somewhere he shouldn't be. This time he wandered into a stranger's home uninvited.
According to TMZ, Brady was trying to visit Bucs' offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's house for the first time on April 7th when he entered the neighbor's house on accident. Via TMZ:
"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer says ... "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face. He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!' Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!"
Tom Brady is just another confused retirement-age guy wandering around Florida, being politely asked to leave places he should not be. It is only a matter of time before TMZ catches him leaving dinner at 4:35 p.m. He'll claim it's because of the quarantine, but we all know he'll fall asleep watching NCIS within hours.