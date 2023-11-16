Colin Cowherd: Eagles Will Destroy the Chiefs Because Travis Kelce Visited Taylor Swift During Bye Week
Colin Cowherd posesses one of the most unique minds in all of sports media. He has the ability to sit in a tiny box and talk about things for hours without anyone to bounce his ideas off and he's a master at metaphors, but his latest take about the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs could really use some help as he's become convinced that Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has finally become a real distraction following his bye week trip to Argentina.
Twice in the last 24 hours he's tweeted a prediction that the Eagles would beat the Chiefs, 34-6. The reasoning behind this being that Travis Kelce traveled across the sea to watch Taylor Swift perform in concert during his bye week. The problem is this prediction is purely contrarian has no basis in anything that has happened this season.
First, the Chiefs have one of the top five defenses in the NFL. They give up the fourth fewest yards per game (288.2) and have given up the second fewest points per game (15.9). Kansas City's defense hasn't given up more than 24 points in a single game all season.
Could the Eagles, a top-five offense, score 30-something against the Eagles? Definitely. Heck, they scored 35 against Kansas City back in February. But how does the tight end's vacation have anything to do with that? The Chiefs have been watching the Kelce - Swift thing all season. if they have a bad game against one of the best teams in the league after a 7-2 start, it's not going to have anything to do with where Travis Kelce was last weekend.
Besides, if Swift is in attendance on Sunday, with her family, Kelce seems much more likely to be awesome. He's been a monster when Swift has been at games this season and a dude when she hasn't. In Week 9 Swift wasn't there and Kelce was held to three catches for 14 yards, keeping with the theory that the 34-year old is better when he's showing off for his girlfriend.
Maybe the Eagles will win by four touchdowns and beat the Chiefs. Who knows. Sure, Andy Reid is 21-3 coming off a bye week in his head coaching career in the regular season, but he's never had a player's parents meet his girlfriend's parents for the first time in a suite before the game started coming off a bye week either. So if something goes horrible wrong for Kansas City this weekend, blame the tight end.