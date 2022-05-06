Cincinnati Reds Tanking Update: They're Getting Worse
Earlier this week I told you the Cincinnati Reds were starting to look like one of the worst teams in MLB history. Well, things didn't get better over the last few days. In fact, they've gotten much, much worse.
The Reds have as many wins heading into Friday as they had on Monday. They're now 3-22, and have lost nine in a row and 20 of their last 21. They just wrapped up a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers in which they were outscored 34-12. Going inside the numbers, things are really bad.
The Reds currently rank 29th out of 30 MLB teams in batting average (.203), are last in on-base percentage (.267), 29th in slugging percentage (.318), last in OPS (.585), 27th in runs scored (79), 29th in hits (162), 24th in home runs (18) and dead last in run differential at -87. That run differential is 48 runs worse than the next closest team (Kansas City Royals at -39). Even Joey Votto has been terrible, slashing .122/.278/.135 with no home runs and 29 strikeouts against 10 walks in 74 at-bats.
That said, if you thought the team's hitting was the worst of it, you'd be wrong.
Cincinnati currently ranks last in ERA (6.86), opponents batting average (.283), WHIP (1.69), home runs allowed (34) and walks allowed (120). Reds starters also don't have a single quality start this season. That ERA is 1.83 higher than the next worst team (Washington Nationals at 5.03).
Absolutely brutal.
This performance, of course, is following an offseason where the Reds traded away or refused to re-sign key pieces this offseason. They allowed Nick Castellanos to walk, waived Wade Miley and traded Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, Tucker Barnhart, Sonny Gray and Amir Garrett. Cincinnati is now left with a number of aging veterans, an injured Jonathan India and a phenom in Hunter Greene who has little to no help.
The Reds are openly tanking and MLB has essentially welcomed that behavior given its current collective bargaining agreement. This is what's going to happen until something changes.
Reds COO Phil Castellini gave away the game on Opening Day by basically daring Reds fans not to support the team. He essentially said fans had no option but to continue paying to see a terrible team.
Things aren't going well in Cincinnati. And there's very little indication it will get even remotely better any time soon.